Drew Carey Is Engaged (RADAR Online)

Chrissy Teigen Stuns in Red Dress (Star Magazine)

Danielle Staub Gets Engaged on ‘RHONJ’ (OK! Magazine)

Happy Birthday, Lauren Conrad! See Her Best Looks (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!