Harrison Ford Helps Rescue Woman After She Crashes Her Car

Harrison Ford is a real-life Han Solo. The 75-year-old helped rescue a woman who crashed her car in Santa Paula, California, on Sunday, November 19, authorities confirmed to the Ventura County Star.

Santa Paula Police Department senior officer Matt Alonzo told the local newspaper that the unidentified woman was driving down Highway 126 when her sedan swerved off the road and crashed into a tree. Ford was in the area with a friend and headed over to assist after hearing the accident.

“He acted as a good Samaritan, just like everybody else, and tried to help before emergency services arrived,” Alonzo told the Ventura County Star.

The Star Wars actor and several other bystanders helped the woman out of her sedan. She was the only occupant in the vehicle and escaped with minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident, Alonzo said.

The Ventura CHP tells Us Weekly that Ford did not stick around to provide a witness statement. He stopped to make sure the woman was uninjured and then left. Ford’s rep had no comment.

This isn’t the first time the Oscar nominee has offered aid during an emergency. He helped direct traffic during a pileup in a New York City tunnel in September.

Ford has found himself in a few scary situations, too. His single-engine airplane narrowly avoided colliding with an American Airlines jetliner in California in February. The incident came nearly two years after his World War II-era plane crashed on a Los Angeles golf course due to engine trouble.

