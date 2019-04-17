Paula Abdul’s father, Harry Abdul, has died after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 85.

Radar Online broke the news on Wednesday, April 17, though the date of his death was not specified. The website noted that Harry died at his home, which was outside Los Angeles.

The 56-year-old singer confirmed her father’s death in a series of heartfelt tweets. “‘Dad: a daughters [sic] first love’ – Unknown,” she wrote on Wednesday. “Everyone loved my father. He had a heart of gold and carried his heart on his sleeve wherever he went, and shared it with everyone he came in contact with. Isn’t it a beautiful gift that I still feel his spirit with me?”

She added: “My Father was, and always will be, my superhero. Thank you ALL for the heartfelt condolences. Your love and support is comforting me during this difficult time. xoP.”

Her mother, Lorraine Abdul, died at age 85 more than one year earlier in January 2018. Her cause of death was not released.

The close proximity of her parents’ deaths is taking its toll on Paula, according to Radar. “First, Paula’s mom dies and now her dad is gone,” a source close to the former American Idol judge said. “It’s like an emotional one-two punch.”

The website also reported that the “Straight Up” songstress confided in a friend: “I told my dad once that I’ll be ‘forever his girl’ — just like my song! And I meant it.”

Paula paid tribute to her sister, Wendy Abdul, one week earlier on National Siblings Day. “’Sisters and brothers are the truest, purest forms of love, family and friendship, knowing when to hold you and when to challenge you, but always being a part of you.’ – Carol Ann Albright Eastman,” she wrote via Instagram on April 10.

The X Factor alum went on to praise her sibling. “My sister, Wendy, means so much to me!” she continued, adding a praise-hand emoji and a heart symbol. “I am always so inspired by her heart, and I’m eternally grateful to have her by my side through everything!”

After her mother’s death, Paula shared a similarly reflective message with her followers. “This moment from my visit to Israel is one I think of often. Pausing to watch all the vibrant life going on,” she tweeted at the time. “EVERY MOMENT of life should be savored & treasured, whether we’re alone or w/ people we love.”

