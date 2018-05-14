With less than a week until the royal wedding, fans prepared by watching Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – and they had a lot to say about the film that followed Meghan Markle (played by Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Prince Harry (played by Murray Fraser) through their romance, from the first time they met in 2016 to their engagement announcement in 2017.

For the most part, viewers thoroughly enjoyed the film and took to Twitter to explain why:

Harry and Meghan: A Royal Romance is simultaneously the best and worst thing I’ve ever seen in my life — Jessica Blum (@jessleighblum) May 14, 2018

#ARoyalRomance made Meghan and Harry’s relationship more authentic and believable than Meghan and Harry did pic.twitter.com/CBXYhfcood — Ranya J (@dukebaby401) May 14, 2018

My beloved, Shakespeare loving, English teaching husband cannot look away from this movie.#ARoyalRomance — Meaghan W. Haxton (@theladyhaxton) May 14, 2018

Favorite part so far: Prince Harry just compared the difficulties of growing up mixed race in America with being a redhead in England #ARoyalRomance — Lesley Hauler (@LesleyHauler) May 14, 2018

Half the time I’m yelling at the TV, the other half I’m like this is so spot on #HarryandMeghan #ARoyalRomance #LifetimeMovies — Darby (@helloitsdarby) May 14, 2018

However, while fans enjoyed the movie, they did not enjoy the casting of Laura Mitchell as Duchess Kate or Burgess Abernethy as Prince William.

Bootleg Kate actually looks like her, but I KNOW that’s not supposed to be William??? Y’all let me down once again #harryandmeghan #ARoyalRomance pic.twitter.com/kkQj5qWTmZ — 🌻Sunset Boulevardez🌻 (@Kissesfromdes) May 14, 2018

The real royal wedding will take place Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle.

