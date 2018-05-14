Royals

‘Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance’: Read the Best Twitter Reactions About the Lifetime Flick

By
Laura Mitchell and Burgess Abernethy star in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Courtesy of Lifetime

With less than a week until the royal wedding, fans prepared by watching Lifetime’s Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance – and they had a lot to say about the film that followed Meghan Markle (played by Parisa Fitz-Henley) and Prince Harry (played by Murray Fraser) through their romance, from the first time they met in 2016 to their engagement announcement in 2017.

Burgess Abernathy, Laura Mitchell, Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser star in Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. Courtesy of Lifetime

For the most part, viewers thoroughly enjoyed the film and took to Twitter to explain why:

However, while fans enjoyed the movie, they did not enjoy the casting of Laura Mitchell as Duchess Kate or Burgess Abernethy as Prince William.

The real royal wedding will take place Saturday, May 19, at Windsor Castle.

