Joe Manganiello Becomes Deathstroke in Justice League Sneak Peek (Men’s Fitness)

Robin Thicke’s Pregnant Girlfriend Covers Up Baby Bump (OK! Magazine)

Details on Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring (RADAR Online)

Harvey Weinstein Faces Civil Suit Over Sexual Assault Allegations in U.K. (Star Magazine)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!