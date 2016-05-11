Haylie Duff and Adorable Daughter Ryan Try a New Magnetic High Chair

—Real Girl’s Kitchen star Haylie Duff and 11-month-old daughter Ryan celebrated the release of the 4moms High Chair in Studio City, California.

—Justin Bieber stopped by the NHL Powered by Reebok store in NYC and purchased two Toronto Maple Leafs jerseys personalized with his name to wear during his Toronto shows in May.

—Kelly Osbourne stayed at the iconic La Quinta Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, while attending Stagecoach Music Festival in Indio, California.

—America Ferrera, Kate Walsh and Amy Brenneman rocked “I’m A Feminist” pins at the Global Women’s Rights Awards in L.A.

—Steven Tyler showed off his new blonde girlfriend at The Humane Society of the United States Los Angeles Gala.

—Dax Shepard entertained the audience with funny bits while hosting CASA of Los Angeles’ An Evening to Foster Dreams Gala in Beverly Hills.

—Alexandra Richards guest-deejayed at the newly-opened lounge JIA in NYC’s Lower East Side.

—Joseph Gordon-Levitt presented longtime friend and 3rd Rock from the Sun costar Kristen Johnston with Lupus L.A.’s Loop Award at the annual Orange Ball: A Night of Superheroes on New York Street at FOX Studios in L.A.

—Jennifer Hudson celebrated the end of her run in Broadway's The Color Purple with her castmates during a surprise party at Upstairs at the Kimberly Hotel in NYC.

—Kristen Stewart wore a Puff Puff Pass Big Triangle Hoodie in black while grabbing coffee with Alicia Cargile in L.A.’s Silverlake neighborhood.

—Shaun Ross was surprised by his boyfriend, Devin Harrison, and 75 friends for his birthday party at SBE’s Doheny Room in West Hollywood.

—Emmy award–winning actor Armand Assante and executive producer and radio host Franco Porporino Jr. dined at Café Martorano in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

—Jim Carter revealed that Maggie Smith fell off of a sofa when George Clooney kissed her on Downton Abbey at the show’s FYC Event in L.A.

—Jaclyn Stapp served as the Grand Marshal for the 10th Annual NAMIWALKS NYC.

—Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz and Kristen Doute joined Scheana Shay to celebrate her birthday at Foxwoods Resort Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

—Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated the launch of the Road to Real tour at the T.J. Maxx Newbury Street store in Boston.

—Amy Landecker lovingly leaned on Bradley Whitford on the red carpet at the All the Way premiere in L.A.

—Dakota Fanning and two girlfriends enjoyed margaritas while celebrating Cinco de Mayo at Dos Caminos in NYC.

—Keith Urban hosted his private album release party for Ripchord at Stage 48 in NYC.

—Singer-songwriter Mario drank Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut Champagne and Rischio Reale Wine at his single release party for "I Need More" at The Attic Rooftop in NYC.

—Jamie Chung and Olivia Culpo danced the night away at the opening of the new Borgata nightclub, Premier, in Atlantic City.

