In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Years after leaving Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, Heather Thomson is now a Certified Integrative Health Coach who owns her own travel and adventure company that specializes in health and wellness retreats. Here are her three go-to tips for maintaining your mental and physical well-being on your next getaway.

1. Plan, plan, plan.

You can’t do too much planning—in the sense that you’re not overplanning the trip. Have a foundation for what you want to do with some easy-breezy room built in to be flexible and to be of-the-moment. If you’re planning to rest on the plane, bring along your Hapbee smart wearable to help put you in a relaxed vacation mode. Or, if your plan is to accomplish some work in the air, Hapbee will help you stay awake and focused.

2. Go on a trip you really want to go on.

Don’t get forced into going somewhere you don’t really want to go, or at a time you don’t want to; we’ve all done it. I can have fun anywhere, but it’s important to travel where you want to travel. Go where you want to go and most importantly, do what you want to do.

3. Bring along a perspective.

Have a goal of why you’re going on a trip so when you come back you can say, “wow, I really really relaxed” or “I really adventured,” or “I really talked to my friends for hours.” If the goal of your vacay is to catch up on much-deserved rest, you can bring along Hapbee to help get a deeper sleep to renew your mind and spirit. What-ever you want to do, be true to yourself.

Whatever your goal is when going away, take Hapbee with you. Its ultra-gentle technology naturally elevates your mood, boosts productivity, and improves sleep.

Learn more at Hapbee.com or shop now at Target.com.