Bethenny Frankel Attends Pop-Up Event in NYC (RADAR Online)

Kylie Jenner Gets Stormi’s Ears Pierced (Star Magazine)

Biggest Emmys Snubs of All Time (OK! Magazine)

Henry Cavill: ‘Bucket List’ Is ‘Pretty Good’ After ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!