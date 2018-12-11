It’s the most wonderful time of the year … for TV commercials! Every holiday season, retailers spend millions on lavish advertisements tailor-made to pull on shoppers’ heartstrings, and 2018 offers another impressive selection.

Apple went completely animated for the first time with a heartwarming story about a shy artist and her crafty dog. Heathrow Airport provided a transcontinental teddy bear tale. U.K. supermarket chain Sainsbury’s offered a showstopping talent show cover of New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give,” while Amazon had anthropomorphic packages singing a cover of Supertramp’s “Give a Little Bit.” Meanwhile, U.K. department store chain John Lewis & Partners even got Elton John to grace the small screen with his Grammy-winning presence.

Check out all of our fave 2018 holiday commercials in the video above!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!