Surprise! Rupert Friend secretly married his fiancée, Aimee Mullins, during a small, rainy ceremony on May 1.

The Homeland actor, 34, and actress-model, 39, revealed the happy news via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1.

“Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins! #ilovemywife,” he captioned a sweet black-and-white shot with Mullins, who is a double amputee and former champion sprinter.

Today is the one-month anniversary of being happily married to @AimeeMullins! #ilovemywife A post shared by Rupert Friend (@rupertfriend) on Jun 1, 2016 at 3:43pm PDT

The Paralympic athlete and world record holder shared a series of stunning photos from the wedding on Instagram, writing, “Celebrating one beautiful month of being married to my best Friend! The 1st of May was a gorgeous rainy day with (The Most Reverend!) @eatkinsdiet as our Officiant (The Most Divine) @betonyvernon as our Witness…an elopement in the field got moved into the compost shed. Our kind of magical day.”

The bride’s short ivory gown was designed by Olivier Theyskens “on basically no notice,” according to the actress.

The happy couple got engaged in December 2014 after dating for nearly a year.

Friend previously dated his Pride & Prejudice costar Keira Knightley for five years before they split in 2011.

