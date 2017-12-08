Looking to add another title to her name. Hope Solo is in the running to become president of the U.S. Soccer Federation – and she’s confident she’s the one for the job.

The World Cup champion, 36, announced her candidacy for the position in a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, December 7, titled “Why I’m Running for President of U.S. Soccer.”

“I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done,” she wrote. “I have always been willing to sacrifice for what I believe in and I believe there is no greater sacrifice then fighting for equal opportunity, integrity and honesty, especially in an organization like the USSF that could give so much more to our communities across the nation.”

The former national team goalkeeper added, “The only way for American soccer to propel itself on the world’s stage is by creating a culture that is diverse and by shedding a mentality that is no longer acceptable,” before she began listing the core principles on which she’ll be campaigning. Equality and women’s issues, and youth and diversity were among the list.

Solo is one of the most decorated players in U.S. soccer history. She represented the U.S. at three Olympic Games where she won two gold medals, and three straight World Cups. In August 2016, she was suspended for six months – and had her contract terminated – after she called the Swedish team “a bunch of cowards” following Team USA’s loss in the quarterfinals at the Rio Olympics.

