An unimaginable loss. Hope Solo announced that her dog Conan died after wandering off her property and being shot.

“We’re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night,” the former soccer player, 38, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, May 16. “He fought up until the very end. We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home.”

Solo explained that she and her husband, Jerramy Stevens, purchased a 60-acre property “so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.” She told her 1 million Instagram followers that “kind and loving” Conan had “wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot.”

The World Cup champion described herself and the former NFL tight end, 40, as “animal lovers,” concluding her post, “We are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.”

The shooting occurred on Wednesday, May 13, and left Conan in “critical condition” at the time.

“It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act,” Solo wrote via Instagram on Thursday, May 14. “Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.”

At the time, the two-time Olympic gold medalist seemed to have a positive outlook on Conan’s prognosis, writing, “We’ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

Conan was one of the couple’s five Dobermanns.

Solo and Stevens started dating in August 2012 and tied the knot that November. They welcomed twins named Vittorio and Lozen in March after miscarrying last year.