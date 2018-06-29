Setting an example. Angela Bassett has it all figured out when it comes to parenting her 12-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater: be a good role model!

“Kids, I think they look to their parents,” the American Horror Story actress, 59, says in the newest issue of Us Weekly. “There’s much in the world that’s vying for their attention and their thoughts.”

As a mother, Bassett — who played Queen Mother of Wakanda in Black Panther — believes that her job relies heavily on helping her kids “stay on the proper road.” For her daughter, that includes nurturing self-esteem and a healthy body image — which isn’t always as easy when it comes to being raised by one of Hollywood’s most beautiful celebrities. Especially considering the actress nearly broke the internet with a stunning photo of herself in a bathing suit. “I felt good from the inside out and I just wanted to capture it,” she explained of the shot posted on Instagram in May.

She shares some valuable advice with Us when when it comes to her drive too. “As a dear friend said to me and it freed me up, exercise your no option,” she advised. “You can’t dance to every record. You have to sit some of them out so then you can really get down.”

That tip comes in handy when it comes to letting her daughter pave her own way. “Whatever she decides to put her hand and heart to I’ll be pleased,” she tells Us. “As long as she’s passionate about it.”

For more on how Basset is guiding her preteens, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly on newsstands now!

