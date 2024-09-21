Bobby Berk proves he’s just like Us with the items he orders online.

“The last thing I ordered online [was] hoses on Amazon for our garden. Just a few minutes ago,” The Queer Eye alum, 43, exclusively shares in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

Style is important to the TV personality and interior designer when it comes to picking items, but so is functionality. Berk recently teamed up with Amazon Devices to help people SIY (a.k.a. “Smartify It Yourself”) their spaces with the help of Amazon home devices.

“I have been a big SIY fan and smartifying yourself for years. I mean, ever since you could connect a light bulb to the internet, I have been connecting light bulbs to the internet,” Berk tells Us. “I think I’m always looking for ways to make my life easier and more automated. And luckily, like, literally everything in your house can be smartified now.”

He adds: “I have a Smart Plug that works with Alexa that my coffee maker’s plugged into. And so, in the morning, when I was up, I say, ‘Alexa, rise and design.’ And Alexa automatically turns on my coffee maker and starts brewing the coffee, and also, automatically turns the lights in the kitchen onto an energizing hue. And so, it helps me wake up in the morning.”

Keep scrolling to see how Berk is just like Us:

Us: What was the last thing that you waited in line for?

Berk: I’m sure it was a pastry of some sort.

Us: What clothing trend are you tired of?

Berk: I’m most sick of millennial-type clothing. I’ve recently learned to embrace Gen Z’s comfortable, baggy clothing. I was always like, “Ugh, who wants to wear baggy clothing?” And then I started [wearing it] and I’m like, “Oh my God. This is awesome.”

Us: Who was the last celebrity who you asked to take a photo with?

Berk: Probably the Obamas, and that was years ago. I’m not really one to ask to take selfies. It’s very rare that I will ask anyone to take a photo. As my social media manager will attest to, I’m the worst at taking content. I hate it.

Us: When was the last time that you did laundry?

Berk: Ooh, I don’t remember because my husband, [Dewey Do], does laundry. It’s funny; I used to always be the one to do laundry and some-how, like, three years ago, it just one day switched. And I love it!

Us: What’s one bad habit that you’re dying to break?

Berk: Screen time. I used to be really good about it, but while shooting Queer Eye, all five of us shared one trailer, we’re all shoved in there. You need to go into your own cell some-times, [so we’d just sit there and scroll. It’s gotten to where now, l automatically pick up that phone and realize I’m not even looking at what I’m scrolling!

With reporting by Mandi DeCamp