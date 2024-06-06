Flavor Flav is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to Red Lobster.

After the casual dining chain announced last month that it voluntarily filed Chapter 11 relief in Florida bankruptcy court, Flavor Flav, 65, took matters into his own hands.

“Ya boy said he wuz gonna do everything to help Red Lobster and save the Cheddar Bay Biscuits … ordered the whole menu,” the rapper wrote alongside a Tuesday, June 4, Instagram photo of himself posing with a table full of food.

In the caption, Flavor Flav noted that he brought his family along for the feast. The picture displayed an assortment of dishes including nachos, steak, lobster and a baked potato.

According to the Red Lobster prices listed on the delivery service Seamless (there are currently no prices listed on Red Lobster’s official website), ordering everything on the menu — including desserts, sides, platters and kids’ menu items — would’ve cost Flavor Flav over $2,600, not including tax, tip or beverages.

Hypothetically, if the musician skipped the kids menu and dessert — there were no dessert items pictured in his photo — he still would’ve coughed up nearly $2,500. Some of the items on the menu are redundant, such as different size platters, so taking that into account, it seems likely that Flavor Flav would’ve had to spend around $1,600 to try everything without doubling up on items.

Red Lobster showed its appreciation for Flavor Flav’s patronage in the comments section of his post.

“It’s flavor time, boyeeeeeeee! 🦞⏰,” the restaurant’s official Instagram account wrote, nodding to the hype man’s signature phrase.

Flavor Flav wrote back, “YEAH BOOYYYEEEE,!!! ⏰🦞👀.”

The Flavor of Love alum defended his contributions when one X user argued that he wasn’t “saving s—t” with his extravagant order.

“Itz saving some of the staff with da money I gave em,,, whatchu doing to help anyone???” Flavor Flav told the naysayer. He also clapped back at an X user who questioned how much of the meal had been “comped” due to his celebrity status.

“NONE,,, why if I send you my receipt you fixin to pay me back???” Flavor Flav replied.

Red Lobster’s bankruptcy filing came after the restaurant’s largest shareholder, Thai Union, a Bangkok-based canned seafood company, proposed making the chain’s annual limited-time offer of $20 endless shrimp an everyday menu item. The change cost Red Lobster $11 million, CNN reported last month.

Red Lobster released a statement last month emphasizing that the restaurant was not going out of business despite filing for bankruptcy and closing dozens of locations across the country.

“Filing for bankruptcy does not mean we are going out of business,” the statement read, per USA Today. “In fact, it means just the opposite. It is a legal process that allows us to make changes to our business and our cost structure so that Red Lobster can continue as a stronger company going forward.”