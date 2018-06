Naya Rivera Finalizes Divorce From Ryan Dorsey (RADAR Online)

Kim Kardashian, Alice Johnson Sit Down for Joint Interview (Star Magazine)

How Tom Brady Proposed to Gisele Bundchen (OK! Magazine)

Scott Eastwood Opens Up About His Favorite Adventures (Men’s Fitness)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!