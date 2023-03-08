Owning up. Hugh Grant confessed to throwing a “terrible” tantrum while filming his upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

“I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one,” the Notting Hill actor, 62, said in a recent interview with Total Film magazine. “I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better.”

The woman, however, was not an industry bigwig at all. “Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl,” the U.K. native explained. “Terrible. A lot of groveling.”

The Love Actually star joked that he “did a Christian Bale.” The Batman Begins actor, 49, famously yelled at a crew member on the set of Terminator Salvation in a video that went viral in 2009.

“I acted like a punk,” Bale said at the time during a phone call to Los Angeles radio station KROQ. “I was out of order beyond belief. I make no excuses for it. There is nobody who has heard that tape who has been hit harder than me. The one thing that disturbs me so much is that I’ve heard a lot of people saying that I seem to think that I’m better than anybody else. Nothing could be farther from the truth. I am a lucky man, I never forget that and that is why I put so much into what I do, and why I care so much about it and why sometimes that enthusiasm just goes awry.”

Grant, for his part, has also made headlines for “tantrums” over the years. In 2012, former Daily Show host Jon Stewart described the rom-com star as the worst guest he’d ever had on the talk show. “And we’ve had dictators on the show,” the comedian, 60, said in a Q&A at the time. “He’s giving everyone s–t the whole time, and he’s a big pain in the ass.”

Shortly after Stewart’s quotes went viral, Grant responded to the allegations via his Twitter account. “Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09,” the Two Weeks Notice star wrote in December 2012. “Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking.”

Grant later spoke about the incident during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “He wasn’t entirely wrong. I did have a tantrum backstage,” the BAFTA winner said in 2015. “About once a year, I have a really mega-tantrum, and sadly he witnessed one. So, he’s absolutely right.”

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on Friday, March 10.