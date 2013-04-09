Here's lookin' at you, Hugh Hefner! The Playboy founder turns 87 on Tuesday, April 9 and got the celebrations started early with a party over the weekend at the Playboy Mansion in L.A.

Hefner's wife, Crystal Hefner (nee Harris), 26, tweeted a photo from his party on Friday, writing, "With my love Hugh Hefner for 'Casablanca Night' celebrating his 87th birthday!"

PHOTOS: Playboy's sexiest celebrity models

The birthday boy was dressed up in a white suit and black bow tie, while Crystal wore a complimentary in a black dress with white lace trim. "We celebrated my birthday Friday night with friends and screened 'Casablanca,' my favorite film," Hefner tweeted Saturday. "These are happy days." (Hefner traditionally celebrates his birthday every year by throwing a Casablanca themed party.)

PHOTOS: Hugh Hefner's former girlfriends

Crystal also shared a group photo on Instagram of "all the ladies celebrating Hef's birthday," with all the women dressed up for the occasion. And Hefner posted a pic of "the men on 'Casablanca Night,'" labeling it the "beginning of my weekend birthday celebration." In the shot, all of Hefner's male guests are dressed in matching white suits and black bow ties.

On Saturday, Hefner enjoyed some quality private time with his wife, whom he wed on Dec. 31, 2012, by working on his scrapbook. Later that night, the couple had friends over again to watch another Humphrey Bogart movie.

PHOTOS: Girls Next Door through the years

"Friends joined Crystal and I for a screening of Bogart & [Lauren] Bacall in To Have & Have Not tonight," he tweeted Saturday of the classic 1944 film . "One of my favorites."

Just before midnight on Monday, Crystal tweeted, "It's Hugh Hefner's birthday in 10 minutes west coast time! Everyone please go wish him a happy birthday! April 9."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!