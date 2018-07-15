Hulk Hogan spoke out on Sunday, July 15, after he was reinstated in the WWE Hall of Fame following a three-year suspension over his use of racist language.

“Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming,” Hogan, 64, tweeted on Sunday. “I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH.”

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

The WWE announced earlier on Sunday that the wrestler’s suspension had been lifted, three years after he was dumped from the wrestling organization following the leak of a conversation in which he was heard saying a racial slur.

“This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake,” WWE said in a statement on Sunday. “These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, was fired and removed from the WWE’s website in 2015 after portions of a sex tape, which was part of his multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the website Gawker, revealed the popular wrestler using the N-word when talking about his daughter Brooke Hogan‘s sex life. He went on to win a $115 million settlement in the lawsuit.

Hogan apologized for his comments, telling Us Weekly in a statement in July 2015 that there was “no excuse” for his offensive language.

“I believe very strongly that every person in the world is important and should not be treated differently based on race, gender, orientation, religious beliefs or otherwise. I am disappointed with myself that I used language that is offensive and inconsistent with my own beliefs. It is not who I am. I continue to work every day to improve as a person, and this matter is an important learning experience for me in that regard,” he told Us.

Wrestler Triple H spoke to Us about a possible Hulk Hogan comeback in May this year, saying, “He’s obviously such a huge part of our history, there’s no denying his place in this business, but he’s made some huge mistakes. As he rectifies those mistakes, not only for himself but uses those mistakes to show others … that you can make mistakes and what to do and what not to do along the way, as he does that we’ll see.”

“Obviously he’s working very hard at it,” he added. “Never say never.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!