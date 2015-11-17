Hunger Games Stars Pay Tribute to Paris Victims With French Flag Pins

A touching tribute.

The cast of The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 honored the victims of the coordinated series of terrorist attacks that hit Paris with French flag ribbons at the final premiere of the franchise on Nov. 16 in L.A.

PHOTOS: Celebrity deaths in 2015

The red, white, and blue fabric was fastened to the lapels of Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson's suits, while Elizabeth Banks, Jena Malone, and Jennifer Lawrence placed them on their coat collars, so that they all wore the tribute close to their hearts.

Natalie Dormer, who plays Cressida, actually made her pin part of her outfit, placing it on the waist of her gorgeous Vivienne Westwood gown.

PHOTOS: Stars who were gone too soon

Lawrence, 25, and her costars also opted not to give interviews at the event, out of respect for those affected by the Nov. 13 attacks, which took the lives of 129 people in Paris, including 89 at the Bataclan theatre.

#mockingjaypart2 LA premiere. Our hearts are with you France where we have so many amazing fans. #thehungergames A photo posted by Elizabeth Banks (@elizabethbanks) on Nov 16, 2015 at 6:59pm PST

Aside from their attire, many cast members decided to show their support for the victims of the attack on social media. "#mockingjaypart2 LA premiere," Banks, 41, wrote on Instagram with a photo of her French ribbon. "Our hearts are with you France where we have so many amazing fans. #thehungergames."

Hemsworth, 25, simply shared a photo with no caption of a peace sign portrayed with the iconic Eiffel Tower.

Lawrence also weighed in on Facebook, posting a heartfelt status update on the night of the attacks. "My deepest condolences are with the victims and their families of the Paris attacks. This is a devastating tragedy. Beyond words," she wrote. "All of those who share a joy for life have the City of Lights in our hearts right now. Paris, we stand with you."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!