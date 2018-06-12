Ian Somerhalder is mourning the loss of his dog Ira after she lost her battle to cancer.

“At 12:11 PM PST this beautiful girl took her last breath. Quietly cancer had filled this amazing girl of mine and there was nothing any of us could do,” The Vampire Diaries star, 39, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 12, alongside sweet photos of the German shepherd. “I’ve never known a more incredible animal. A soul that spoke 1,000 languages. Kid, I will miss you and anyone that ever got to know you will miss you. Countless flights, 100 nights in the airstream, driving across the country, jumping in very lake- river- stream and ocean there was, just for a splash and to be happy.”

Somerhalder, who shares a family of animals with wife Nikki Reed, including dogs, cats and horses, then thanked his late fur baby for showing him unconditional love.

“Thank you for loving me like I’ve ever known. I know you’re here with us, your energy is near us-I saw you playing with Neech this morning,” the Lost alum wrote of his other dog. “I love you kiddo. Love, Dad.”

Reed, 30, also posted a photo of Ira to her Instagram Story on Tuesday alongside the caption, “Queen.”

The A-list couple have frequently shared snapshots of their fluffy family and are staunch animal activists. In fact, the Smallville alum runs the self-titled Ian Somerhalder Foundation to empower youth to support animals and the environment.

