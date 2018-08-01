Double happiness! A set of 24-year-old identical twin sisters will tie the knot to a set of identical twin brothers who are also 24 in Michigan this weekend.

Krissie Bevier and Zack Lewan will say “I do” n Friday, August 3 at the Eyry of the Eagle reception center in Grass Lake. Kassie Bevier and Nick Lewan will exchange vows the following day at the 100-acre farm.

“There is a woman at our church, who was like, ‘You guys just need to marry brothers and get a duplex,” Krissie told The Jackson Citizen Patriot on Tuesday, July 31. “And we were just like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s a funny story.’ But it just became our reality.”

All four attended Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan. Kassie and Nick first met in a psychology class. “Psychology loves twin studies,” Kassie explained to the paper. “So the professor was like, ‘Are there any twins in the class? We’re going to talk about twins.’ And we both raise our hands.”

Kassie and Nick exchanged phone numbers and she invited him to church one Sunday morning. She brought Krissie and he came with Zack. “We’re standing there in the church getting ready to sing and they just start belting it out,” Kassie recalled the brothers. “They were actually singing. My sister and I looked at each other like, ‘Who are these guys?’”

Nick and Zack proposed on the same day in February 2017 in front of Krissie and Kassie’s parents at the Henry Ford Museum.

The couples — who say they double date 90 percent of the time — will share a two-bedroom apartment after upcoming nuptials. They hope to always be in walking distance of each other. When the sisters had separate bedrooms for a three–month period, “we probably spent, like, two months with a mattress on top of the other person’s floor,” Krissie revealed to The Jackson Citizen Patriot. “It was just too weird to sleep by ourselves.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!