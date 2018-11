Glee’s Damian McGinty Hitting the Road With New Tour (RADAR Online)

Gabrielle Union Welcomes First Child Via Surrogate (Star Magazine)

Best Moments From ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ (OK! Magazine)

Idris Elba Films a Car Chase for ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!