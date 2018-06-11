Food

Chrissy Teigen, Waffle House and More Share Hilarious Reactions to IHOP’s IHOb Launch

By

People are getting a real kick out of IHOP’s re-brand!

Plates of food at the International House of Pancakes Restaurant
Plates of food at the International House of Pancakes Restaurant Jeffrey Greenberg/UIG via Getty Images

The restaurant chain announced Monday, June 11, that it is officially changing its name to IHOb – International House of Burgers. While IHOb will continue to serve pancakes, the re-brand is meant to draw attention to the line of seven new Ultimate Steakburgers the newly-branded restaurant now offers, in the hopes of getting customers to realize the 60-year-old establishment sells more than the popular breakfast dish.

IHOb
IHOb Courtesy of IHOb Restaurants

Though it remains to be seen if the new moniker is here to stay, several celebrities and other restaurants took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the new name.

Tweeted Chrissy Teigen: “IHOb sure loves going all in on one food item.”

IHOb was quick to respond, tweeting back, “All in is all we know. Come try one if you want a new legend in your life.”

Cardi B chimed in with a simple but seemingly approving “IHOB BRIM.”

Naturally, other restaurants and brands also had some fun at IHOb’s expense. In addition to possibly starting a feud with Wendy’s, IHOb got flak from Netflix, Waffle House, Red Robin and more.

Posted by Burger King on Monday, June 11, 2018

Tell Us: Will you be trying one of IHOb’s burgers?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!