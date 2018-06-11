People are getting a real kick out of IHOP’s re-brand!

The restaurant chain announced Monday, June 11, that it is officially changing its name to IHOb – International House of Burgers. While IHOb will continue to serve pancakes, the re-brand is meant to draw attention to the line of seven new Ultimate Steakburgers the newly-branded restaurant now offers, in the hopes of getting customers to realize the 60-year-old establishment sells more than the popular breakfast dish.

Though it remains to be seen if the new moniker is here to stay, several celebrities and other restaurants took to Twitter to share their hilarious reactions to the new name.

Tweeted Chrissy Teigen: “IHOb sure loves going all in on one food item.”

IHOb was quick to respond, tweeting back, “All in is all we know. Come try one if you want a new legend in your life.”

All in is all we know. Come try one if you want a new legend in your life. — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

Cardi B chimed in with a simple but seemingly approving “IHOB BRIM.”

IHOB BRIM 👌🏽👌🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 11, 2018

Naturally, other restaurants and brands also had some fun at IHOb’s expense. In addition to possibly starting a feud with Wendy’s, IHOb got flak from Netflix, Waffle House, Red Robin and more.

Ihob feels like as good of a marketing decision as Trump U. — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 11, 2018

brb changing my name to Netflib — Netflix US (@netflix) June 11, 2018

👦: Grandpa, do you remember the Great Burger Wars?

👴: lol no I was chillin drinkin milkshakes and trying to make sense of Westworld — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 11, 2018

Inspired by the International House of Burgers announcement, we are also changing our name (Please do not ask what it means — we don’t know either.) pic.twitter.com/0HPQtQirHn — A&W Restaurants (@awrestaurants) June 11, 2018

We’re as serious about pancakes as @IHOb is about burgers https://t.co/IQ7J2TX47T — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) June 11, 2018

Please stay waffle house don’t become burger house! — JD (@JoelDeb) June 11, 2018

