Ink Master Season 4 Winner Scott Marshall Dead at 41

Tattoo artist Scott Marshall has reportedly died at the age of 41, TMZ reports. According to the site, the Ink Master Season 4 winner passed away near Chicago over the weekend.

Marshall reportedly told his wife, Johanna, that he wasn't feeling well on Saturday, Oct. 23. Per TMZ, he decided to stay overnight at a hotel near his tattoo shop, Roselle Tattoo Company, instead of driving home.

Johanna became worried, however, when he didn't return any of her phone calls. On Sunday, authorities told Johanna that her husband had passed away in his sleep. His death is under investigation.

The reality star appeared on the Spike TV program in May 2014, and took home the $100,000 grand prize. The show's host, Dave Navarro, shared his sympathies shortly after news broke of Marshall's death. "#InkMaster @SpikeInkMaster I am very sad to report that Inkmaster and friend Scott Marshall has passed away," he tweeted on Tuesday. "My condolences to his family."

#InkMaster @SpikeInkMaster I am very sad to report that Inkmaster and friend Scott Marshall has passed away. My condolences to his family. — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) October 27, 2015

Marshall is survived by Johanna and the couple's three young children.

Story is still developing.

