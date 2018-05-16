Julia Roberts and Danny Moder’s love story is one for the ages. The couple, who are celebrating 16 years of marriage in July, are stronger than they’ve ever been. Despite experiencing their fair share of ups and downs, the A-list couple is in it for the long haul.

“When you see them together, there is no doubt about it. They still have crazy passion and love for each other,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that the pair’s secret to success is “always making time for each other.”

Although the Wonder star, 50, and the cinematographer, 49, have faced challenges throughout their relationship, they always “come out on the other side very much together,” adds the insider. “They have a really solid, loving marriage.”

Their strong bond has helped them remain a united front for their three children, twins Hazel and Phinaeus, 13, and Henry, 10. The duo, who are very “hands-on parents,” the source says, love their “simple, laid-back life in Malibu, attending school functions and community events.”

“Julia just loves watching [Danny] with the kids,” says the pal, adding that the family of enjoy love hitting the waves. “It fills her heart and makes her love him even more.”

Even more, the couple has scaled back on work projects to spend more time with their children, as “their top priority is always family.”

For more on Roberts and Moder’s relationship and life at home with their three kids, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now!

