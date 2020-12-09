Inside Kirstie Alley and Leah Remini’s Feud Over Scientology

Kirstie Alley’s steadfast dedication to Scientology has gotten her into hot water with Leah Remini, who has been a vocal critic of the church since leaving in 2013.

“Kirstie tries to discredit Leah at every opportunity,” The Underground Bunker blogger Tony Ortega exclusively says in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Leah is a very big problem for the church and for Kirstie. She just isn’t going away. Kirstie has been given permission to attack [Leah’s claims].”

The Cheers alum, 69, and the former King of Queens star, 50, have been at war for years. Most recently, Alley dismissed Remini’s claim that church leader David Miscavige’s wife, Shelly Miscavige, who has not been seen in public since 2007, went missing. (The organization has long denied any wrongdoing.)

“To my knowledge, it took 2 hours to find [Shelly] alive and well. This was in 2013 yet wasn’t broadly publicly acknowledged by [Leah] or her crew,” the Look Who’s Talking star, who became a Scientologist in 1979, claimed via Twitter on November 29.

