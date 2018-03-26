Forget #sheddingforthewedding. Real Housewives of Miami alum Joanna Krupa is celebrating her engagement with food.

The 38-year-old model, whose social media feed is littered with sexy bathing suit shots, shared a very real post-meal photo on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she looks to have a tiny bump. But alas, it’s a food baby. In the caption she wrote:” “Omg someone ate too much!!!”

And just in case there is any doubt, Krupa’s rep tells Us Weekly, “Joanna is not pregnant.”

But she is getting married! The bride-to-be announced her engagement to businessman Douglas Nunes in a Sunday, March 25 Instagram post. On full display: her massive rock.

Krupa’s happy news comes months after she finalized her divorce from ex-husband Romain Zago. The exes parted ways after less than four years of marriage in May 2017.

The former reality star was initially weary about finding love again. “I just feel like men Hollywood are looking for a trophy wife,” she told Us Weekly in October. “It’s really hard to get to know somebody, to get to know you for you. So I think Hollywood is a tough dating city. I think I’m kind of over it for right now and I’m more focused on work to see where that takes me and if prince charming comes along, great.”

Meanwhile, though Krupa isn’t with child yet, it seems kids are on the horizon for her and Nunes. “Thank goodness I froze my eggs,” she told Page Six in September. “I would honestly be freaking out right now if I didn’t. You never know what life will bring. What if that moment comes when you can’t have kids? You don’t want to waker up one day and be like, ‘My God, what was I thinking? I decided a few years ago to freeze them so I would be safe.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!