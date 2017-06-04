Did Tyga just drop a Kylie Jenner diss track? The rapper released a new song titled “Playboy” on Saturday, June 3, and fans think the lyrics take digs at his ex-girlfriend.

“She a superstar / She got it bad for me / If I hang up, she call right back to me,” Tyga, 27, raps on the three-minute track, which features Vince Staples. “You cut her legs off / She crawls right back to me / I call it playboy tenacity.”

Tyga and Jenner, 19, called it quits on their four-year relationship earlier this year. Us Weekly exclusively reported in April that the hip-hop star moved out of the reality star’s $6 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California. “Tyga does really make Kylie happy, and when they break up it makes Kylie super sad,” a source told Us at the time. “He’s her first big love and they still speak every day.”

Just weeks after Tyga packed his bags, Jenner moved on to rapper Travis Scott. “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” an insider told Us last month.

The Lip Kit maven and the “Antidote” entertainer went public with their new romance on April 25, when they cozied up while sitting courtside at an NBA game.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!