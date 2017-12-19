She won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. Vanessa Hudgens has addressed rumors that she is engaged to longtime boyfriend Austin Butler.

“Guyssss. I’m not engaged! I posted a pic. No to show off my ring that I happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut,” the So You Think You Can Dance judge, 29 clarified via Twitter on Tuesday, December 19. “Lol.”

Guysssss. I’m not engaged! I️ posted a pic. Not to show off my ring that I️ happened to throw on that finger after a long day of filming but to show off my haircut Lol 🤦🏻‍♀️💁🏻 pic.twitter.com/xfgqcFddHt — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) December 19, 2017

The High School Musical alum fueled engagement rumors over the weekend after posting two photos on Instagram of herself in which she’s debuting a new hairdo and manicure. In both pictures, Hudgens sported a jewel on her left ring finger.

“And then this happened,” Hudgens teased alongside one snap of herself showing off her new look on Sunday, December 17.

Fans took to the comments to inquire about the former Disney star’s relationship status and even congratulate her on a possible engagement. “AT LAST!! Seems like your bf took the best decision ever … To propose to you,” one fan wrote. “Well I would have done that long time ago because women like you are pretty much one in a billion!!!”

Asked another Hudgens devotee: “Is that an engagement ring!?”

In the second snapshot shared later that day, the Spring Breakers actress wrote, “Oh snap, She got her nails back.”

‘Hope that’s an engagement ring on your hand,” one fan commented on the close-up photo. “You & Austin are beyond cute together.”

More fans posted engagement ring emojis to show their support.

Hudgens and Butler, 26, have been dating since September 2011. Before becoming romantic with The Carrie Diaries alum, Hudgens dated her High School Musical costar Zac Efron from 2006 to 2010.

