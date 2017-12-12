Fans may have high hopes for the star-studded Jumanji remake, but one person in particular doesn’t think the film will render successful. While speaking to Us Weekly exclusively at the film’s Los Angeles premiere on Monday, December 11, Jack Black revealed that his 11-year-old son Samuel doesn’t think the movie will be a hit!

“Sammy, do you remember what you said when I said, ‘Hey, I’m going to be in Jumanji?’” Black, 48, who brought his son to the event, asked him while chatting with Us. Sammy quipped back, “I said it’s not going to be as good as the older one.”

Black, who in the film plays a high school girl trapped in a man’s body, laughed off his son’s critiques. “That’s what he said, and it’s true,” the School of Rock actor teased. “He said it’s not going to be as good as the original.”

The first version of the fantasy adventure flick premiered in 1995. The reboot, which is set to hit theaters on Wednesday, December 20, has a slightly different storyline. The film tells the tale of four teenagers who find themselves trapped in a video game, rather than a board game. The teens, who physically becomes avatars, are thrust into a tropical world and forced to overcome several challenges in order to beat — and survive — the game.

The remake stars Black alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

Johnson debuted a first look at the trailer during a Good Morning America episode in June. “We didn’t want to make a remake,” he said at the time in a pre-recorded clip. “We wanted to honor the original [and] make a movie that the world would enjoy by continuing the legacy, continuing the journey.”

