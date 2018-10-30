Kennedy fans are in for a treat! A rare, three-page love letter that Jackie Kennedy wrote to her first husband, John F. Kennedy, circa 1957 or 1968 has been put up for auction.

“I can’t help it if when I go away from you I write stiff letters,” Jackie wrote, according to an online listing by RR Auction. “It is hard for me to communicate — which you do so beautifully — and it just seems easier to write you facts than all the strange things that go through my mind.”

She continued, “I know everyone says married couples shall never separate — as you get off the same wave length — it is true you do — but I think it is usually good when we go away from each other as we both realize so much.”

The socialite, who would go on to become first lady after JFK was sworn in as president in 1961, wrote that she and her husband were “so different.” She also inquired about their newborn daughter, Caroline.

“You are an atypical husband — increasingly so in one way or another every year since we’ve been married — so you mustn’t be surprised to have an atypical wife,” Jackie wrote. “Each of us would have been so lonely with the normal kind. I can’t write down what I feel for you, but I will show you when I am with you — and I think you must know. All my love, Jackie.”

RR Auction noted in the description that the letter, which has an estimated worth of more than $20,000, is the only one “ever offered at auction.” It previously sold in September 2016.

Jackie and John were married from 1953 until his assassination at the age of 46 in 1963. She was wed to her second husband, Aristotle Onassis, from 1968 until his death in 1975. Jackie died at age 64 in 1994.

