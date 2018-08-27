Jackson Odell’s Cause of Death Revealed

Jackson Odell’s cause of death was an accidental drug overdose, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reported on Sunday, August 26, that the former teen actor died from “acute heroin and cocaine toxicity” at a sober living home on June 8. He was 20 years old.

The coroner’s report comes over two months after Odell was found unresponsive at his home in Tarzana, California. Following his death, Odell’s family released a heartfelt statement to TMZ.

“The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell,” the statement read. “He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasurable loss privately.”

According to Fox News, Odell did not have any narcotics in his possession when he was found dead. Chief coroner Ed Winter told the outlet that “first responders did not find any drug paraphernalia or illegal drugs at the residence.”

Odell was best known for his multiple guest appearances on popular TV sitcoms including ABC’s Modern Family and The Goldbergs, and Nickelodeon’s iCarly, as well as in films such as Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer.

Odell also had a successful career in singing and songwriting. He wrote several songs for the 2018 soundtrack Forever Your Girl, a country music-themed movie.

