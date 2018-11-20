Jada Pinkett Smith Once Had to ‘Pull a Knife Out’ on a Violent Boyfriend (RADAR Online)

Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Tattoo on Instagram (OK! Magazine)

‘Alaskan Bush People’ Stars Noah and Rhain Brown Expecting First Child (Star Magazine)

Jeff Tweedy Has No Desire to Save Rock & Roll (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!