The sex talk wasn’t exactly traditional for Jada Pinkett Smith. The actress spoke candidly about her early experiences with masturbation in the Monday, June 11, episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk.

“My grandmother taught me about self-pleasuring because she wanted me to know that that pleasure was from me,” Pinkett Smith, 46, recalled to her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, and daughter, Willow Smith. “She didn’t want me to fall into the hands of a man — and if he gave me pleasure, to think that that was him. And she taught me at 9!”

The Girls Trip star admitted that she still “struggled in my own sexuality” even though she had the information from her grandma. But eventually, she became comfortable.

“I’ve had a lot of experience with sex toys … I think by your age, I gave myself multiples first. Multiple orgasms,” she told Willow’s friend Telana Lynum, 21. “I was really into it at one point, just because I was in an exploration state and I was abstaining from men.”

Pinkett Smith continued, “I actually think I went through kind of an addiction, too, with it. And then one day, I was just like, ‘Enough. You’re having five orgasms a day.’ You get addicted ‘cause you can create so much pleasure. You just constantly want it.”

The Matrix Reloaded actress (who has been married to Will Smith since 1997) went on to share some advice with young viewers. “Just wait till you find that person that you care about,” she said.

During the conversation, Willow, 17, said she was first introduced to sex when she walked in on her parents in the bedroom, a revelation that shocked Pinkett Smith.

“I think it was in Aspen. I was going downstairs to get some juice and I saw for a little moment and I ran away,” the “Whip My Hair” singer recounted. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God. This is so crazy. What did I just see?’ But it wasn’t like I was seeing everything. The room was dark. … [I felt like] I overstepped a boundary.”

