Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom Once Asked Her Why She Didn’t ‘Just Divorce’ Will Smith (RADAR Online)

Kenya Moore Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body for the First Time (OK! Magazine)

Too Young? Fans Slam Kim Kardashian for Putting Makeup on North (Star Magazine)

Leighton Meester on Teen Angst, Hot Dads and Why Clothes Are Overrated (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!