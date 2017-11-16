Jaden Smith appeared in a special edition of Vevo’s “The World According To” and revealed some peculiar details about his dreadlocks. Although the rapper shaved his hair off back in April, he said the locks are still with him in spirit — and also inside a glass box at the home of his parents, Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith!

“The dreads are at my parents’ house right now, just chilling in a glass box,” Smith, 19, revealed in the clip. “Just right at the front door when you just walk in, just look to your right.” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum was the one who cut off his son’s bleached dreads earlier this year for his role in the upcoming film Life in a Year, which the 49-year-old Suicide Squad actor is producing.

The World According To Jaden Smith by Jaden Smith on VEVO.

“I miss my dreads. Right? But they’re still on. Like spiritually they’re there, and spiritually I can hide behind them but you just can’t see them,” the rapper said in the video, adding that there are some benefits to the haircut. “I’m not sad. I’m glad I have no dreads. I’m glad that I can go swimming at night and I don’t have to be really cold and wake up with wet hair.”

He gave more personal details about his former ‘do, saying: “They smelled like coconut oil and metal because I had the rings on them. So it smelled like coconut oil, metal and bleach. When you mix those together, it’s not amazing, but it’s not a terrible smell.”

The “Watch Me” rapper debuted his new look when he walked the red carpet at the Met Gala 2017, holding a fistful of his cut-off dreads as an accessory. While appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday, November 13, the host asked him about it.

“I really did do that,” Smith said about his rare Met Gala accessory. “The reason I like to do that is that whenever I have a big, special moment in my life, I kind of like to show people how special it is by bringing something that really means a lot to me.” The Pursuit of Happyness star then surprised Corden by pulling his blond locks out of his jacket pocket and placed them on the host’s desk.

Seth Rogen, who was a guest on the late-night show, joined in and revealed that he also had dreadlocks when he was younger: “I had dreadlocks in high school and I cut them off, and my mother still has them!”

The 19-year-old is preparing to release his debut album, Syre, on Friday, November 17.

