Jaime Pressly can do it all! Between being a mom to three in real life and playing one on television on the CBS sitcom Mom, the actress sat down with Us Weekly to dish on how she balances it all.

“One of the great things about working on Mom is the show’s schedule,” she explains. “I get to be with my kids every morning and every night. It’s pretty incredible that I get to go be with my kids and can be involved in every aspect of their lives, can still make dinner and put them down for bed, help Dezi with his homework and still be able to go to work and have a productive day,” the actress says.

As for when she’s on set, Pressly loves working with “incredibly strong, talented and badass women” like costars Anna Faris and Allison Janney. She says, “You’re only as good as the people you stand next to and I’m fortunate that I get to stand next to these badass women everyday. It just makes you better.”

Beyond that, her character Jill Kendall is another reason that makes work so much fun. “We all get to play the drama and great comedy comes from real life drama and that’s what makes our show so great I think,” the 40-year-old star adds. “It’s nice not to just come to work and hit a punchline, but to also be able to play all levels and to play such a beautifully flawed character and a woman that’s not afraid to be messed up and broken.”

While Pressly and Jill don’t share many similarities besides their southern roots, the actress admits that when they have struggles, they both seek out their friends for comfort. “I lean on friends that also have children so that they can empathize. Whenever you’re gong through something it’s always best to be able to speak to someone who understands and has been through it too.” She continues, “You always feel better after you have a venting session with your girlfriends!”

The My Name Is Earl alum shares 5-month-old twin boys Leo and Lenon with boyfriend Hamzi Hijazi, and Dezi, 10, with her ex Eric Calvo.

Be sure to catch the latest episode of Mom on Thursday, March 29 at 9 p.m. on CBS.

