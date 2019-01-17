Is James Franco Getting Engaged to Girlfriend Isabel Pakzad?

Things are starting to heat up for James Franco and Isabel Pakzad. “They are serious,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting they’ve also “spoken about getting engaged.”

This comes as no surprise, however, as a source previously told Us the actor, 40, and model, 26, are more in love than ever. “They’re going strong,” the close pal said. “They really enjoy hanging out with each other.” And their friends see it too. “They’re very lovey-dovey,” the pal added. “They just act like a regular ‘new’ couple with lots of PDA.”

Watch the video above for more on Franco and Pakzad’s engagement plans. And for even more on their relationship, pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now!

