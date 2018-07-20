James Gunn has been fired as the director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 after several of his controversial tweets regarding pedophilia and rape resurfaced, Walt Disney Studios announced on Friday, July 20.

“The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible and inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him,” Disney chairman Alan Horn said in a statement to Us Weekly.

Gunn, 51, wrote and directed the first two installments in the Marvel Comics film franchise. He was scheduled to begin filming the final movie in the trilogy in Atlanta this fall. It had been slated for a 2020 release.

Conservative personality Jack Posobiec was one of the first people to reshare the filmmaker’s tweets, which were originally posted in 2008 and 2009.

Gunn addressed his old posts via Twitter on Thursday, July 19. “Many people who have followed my career know when I started, I viewed myself as a provocateur, making movies and telling jokes that were outrageous and taboo,” he wrote. “As I have discussed publicly many times, as I’ve developed as a person, so has my work and my humor.”

The director continued, “It’s not to say I’m better, but I am very, very different than I was a few years ago; today I try to root my work in love and connection and less in anger. My days saying something just because it’s shocking and trying to get a reaction are over. In the past, I have apologized for humor of mine that hurt people. I truly felt sorry and meant every word of my apologies. … I don’t blame my past self for this, but I like myself more and feel like a more full human being and creator today.”

