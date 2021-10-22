Jamie Lynn Spears' Book Claims Parents Wanted Her to Terminate Pregnancy

A painful recollection. Jamie Lynn Spears‘ memoir doesn’t debut until next year, but its contents are already making headlines.

According to excerpts from the book obtained by TMZ, the Zoey 101 alum, 30, recalls the events that transpired after she told her parents and managers that she was pregnant in 2007. At the time, the Louisiana native was 16.

“Everyone was certain that termination would be the best course of action,” the Sweet Magnolias star reportedly writes, adding that her inner circle told her having a baby was a “terrible idea” that would “kill” her career. She also claims that her father, Jamie Spears, pushed her to put the baby up for adoption.

In one passage, the former Nickelodeon star writes that she and her mom, Lynne Spears, stayed together in a cabin to hide out until news of the pregnancy broke. “Momma wore her disappointment like her favorite jacket,” the singer writes.

Jamie Lynn, who was then in a relationship with now ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge, gave birth to daughter Maddie, now 13, in June 2008. She also shares daughter Ivey, 3, with husband Jamie Watson, whom she wed in 2014.

Last year, the “How Could I Want More” songstress opened up about what it was like to be pregnant while starring in a hugely popular show aimed at kids and teens.

“I didn’t become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped [Zoey 101] or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet,” she told Nylon in October 2020. “I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, ‘Do we air these episodes?’ But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done.”

She went on to say that she was “mortified” to have to tell her family that she was expecting. “That was all I was thinking about: ‘These are the people I love that I have to tell, and also, I’m pregnant. There’s a human being growing inside of me, and I’m so young, I’m almost a baby myself,'” she recalled. “I didn’t really care about any of that nonsense, but when we did announce that I was pregnant, I did hide away for a little bit during that time and I didn’t have a phone.”

In July, Jamie Lynn announced that she was working on a book titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring it Out. The title has since been changed to Things I Should Have Said, and the release date is set for January 18, 2022.

Earlier this month, the Kids’ Choice Award winner told Instagram followers that she had finished writing the memoir. “There was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way,” she wrote at the time. “I’ve spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn’t, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to.”

After that post, her older sister, Britney Spears, joked she was also working on a book, leading fans to theorize about a possible rift between the duo. “I’m having issues coming up with a title so maybe my fans could help !!!!” the “Toxic” singer, 39, wrote via Instagram at the time. “Option #1 … ‘S–t, I really don’t know’ Option #2 … ‘I really care what people think’ 😂🙄🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!’ What do you guys think 🤔🤔🤔 ????”