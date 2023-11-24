Jamie Lynn Spears revealed the “embarrassing” story behind her sister Britney Spears’ first Grammy Awards.

On the Wednesday, November 22, episode of British reality series I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!”, Jamie Lynn, 32, recalled the 2000 awards show where Britney, now 41, lost the coveted title of Best New Artist to fellow pop star Christina Aguilera.

“Want to hear about something really embarrassing that happened one time?” Jamie Lynn asked her castmates. “It involves my sister. She was up for her first Grammy. It was her and Christina [Aguilera].”

She continued, “Britney was clearly the bigger star of that year, she worked her ass off. They had MTV camera crews at home watching our family, because it was like a no-brainer, she’s winning. And she’s there and she lost.”

Though she was only 7 or 8 years old at the time, Jamie Lynn said she clearly recalls the shock of the moment. “I just remember being like, ‘This is crap,’” she said, adding, “That year, I mean come on, let’s be honest, ‘It’s Britney, bitch’ like always.”

Jamie Lynn shared that Britney was heavily impacted by the loss. “She was really like, ‘I don’t ever want to go to the Grammys,’” Jamie Lynn continued. “She was heartbroken about that because her whole life had been dedicated to winning that.”

Britney went on to win a Grammy for Best Dance Recording for her hit song “Toxic” at the 47th annual Grammy Awards in 2005. She’s received eight nominations total throughout her career and a slew of other awards.

The pop icon dropped several bombshells of her own in her memoir, The Woman in Me. In the highly anticipated book, Britney mentioned Aguilera, now 42, posing with Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake on the cover of Rolling Stone in 2003. The singer stated that the former ‘NSync member was looking at Aguilera with “sexy eyes.”

“She said she thought Justin and I should get back together, which was just confusing, given how negative she’s been elsewhere,” Britney wrote.

Britney also shared details about her relationship with Timberlake, now 42. In addition to alleging that he cheated on her numerous times, she revealed that she became pregnant and had an abortion because Timberlake wasn’t ready to be a parent.

“I agreed not to have the baby,” she wrote. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father.”