Jana Kramer’s 2-year-old daughter Jolie made her runway debut at the Rookie USA Fashion Show in Hollywood on February 15. But that isn’t the only reason Kramer was beaming with pride.

“Jolie peed in the toilet for the first time, so that was exciting!” the 34-year-old country singer gushed to Us Weekly. “I was just looking at her pee. It was the grossest thing ever really, but I was like, ‘Yay!’”

Though Kramer describes Jolie as “not a tutu girl and more of a tomboy” the toddler didn’t seem to mind the makeup chair. “She was so cute,” Kramer told Us. “She was getting her little mascara, getting her little blush. The fact that that we get to share things like this is just the cherry on top.”

Kramer and Jolie’s dad, Mike Caussin, tied the knot in May 2015, then separated in August 2016 after his alleged infidelity. They pair have since reconciled and renewed their vows in December.

“Honestly, it’s been a really amazing healing experience,” the One Tree Hill alum told Us last month. “I never want to say I am grateful for the experience, because every day is a struggle to stay connected and be together. But at the same time, it has made us so much stronger. So I don’t know what tomorrow can bring or the day, but I just know that we’re both actively working at it.”

“I’m not saying it’s amazing,” she continued. “It’s just marriage is work, at the end of the day, for everybody.”

With reporting by Nicholas White

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!