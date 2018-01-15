Jane Fonda had a cancerous growth removed from her lower lip, she revealed on Monday, January 15.

While promoting the new season of her show Grace and Frankie, the 80-year-old legendary actress addressed the visible covering of her lip during a BUILD Series appearance in New York City.

“I just want to explain the bandage,” she said. “I just had a cancer taken from my lip. I thought it was going to heal in time before I came before you, but it’s fine. I just want to explain it. I don’t normally go around like this.”

Though she was spotted throughout the day with her hand covering the bandage, she was open to speakout about the growth. She addressed the diagnosis with Howard Stern during an appearance on his show that same day.

“Hey listen, the world is falling apart, what’s a lip,” she joked when Stern thanked her for coming on his show despite her recent procedure. “Not my face, my lip,” she added as to what they “dug into” to remove the cancer.

The 64-year-old talk show host expressed his concern for the possibility of it being something more serious, noting that “when they take this stuff out they have to biopsy, it’s a whole thing.” To which Fonda replied, “Yeah, they did [biopsy it.] I’m going to be fine, thanks.”

Fonda currently stars alongside Lily Tomlin in the comedy-drama Netflix series Grace and Frankie. The two play rivals who find comfort in each other after their husbands fall in love with each other and decide they want to get married.

Season 4 of Grace and Frankie is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 19.

