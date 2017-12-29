Chicago P.D. star Jason Beghe filed for divorce his wife of 16 years, Angeline, on Thursday, December 28.

The actor, 57, cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split in legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, and is requesting joint legal and physical custody of their children, Bix, 14, and Bo, 11.

Beghe listed the date of separation as May 10, 2016 — the same year he was investigated by NBC for volatile behavior and offensive comments.

“People felt disrespected, he yelled a tremendous amount, he had a quick fuse and when it was set off it was unpleasant for everyone around him,” a source told Variety in November. In a statement to the paper, Beghe acknowledged he had a problem.

“I am deeply sorry for my behavior, which I know has been hurtful to my friends and colleagues,” he said at the time. “I have struggled with anger issues for some time, and over the past year, I have been working with a coach to help me learn how to mitigate my temper. It’s an ongoing process, and it has been a humbling one. It is a source of great pride for me to be part of Chicago P.D.’s incredible cast and crew. I have personally apologized to anyone who I have upset, and I am committed to doing what is necessary to make up any damage that I may have caused.”

Per Variety’s story in November, no new complaints had been filed in six months.

The Blast was first to break the news of his divorce filing.

