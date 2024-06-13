Jason Biggs and Taylor Swift go way back — long before she name-dropped his movie American Pie in “So High School.”

“It’s funny, Tay Tay and I have known each other a really long time, and she might say I’m her king, in fact,” Biggs, 46, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 12, while promoting his partnership with Edwards Desserts. “Travis [Kelce] is a good guy. I really like him for her.”

Biggs joked that before Swift and Kelce, both 34, started dating, he and the Grammy winner were once “a little flirtatious.” However, his heart always belonged to wife Jenny Mollen, whom he wed in 2008.

“She missed the boat. I was married to Jenny,” he teased. “And then she just was like, ‘Ah,’ and I was like, ‘Well, you could write a song about it.’ And then she did and everyone thinks about Jake Gyllenhaal, but it’s about me, but that’s fine.”

Swift’s discography is filled with songs that are speculated to be about her former romance with Gyllenhaal, 43, whom she was linked to in 2010. Her album Red dropped in 2012 one year after Swift and the actor broke up. Meanwhile, Biggs teased it was actually his social media page that “blew up the day that album came out.”

All jokes aside, Biggs considers himself to be a big Swiftie, much like his American Pie costar Alyson Hannigan. Earlier this year, Swift dropped her album The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology. The album included the track “So High School,” which is speculated to be about Kelce. The song also holds a special place in the American Pie stars’ hearts, as Swift sings about watching the comedy, which premiered in 1999, with her boyfriend.

“I’m a Swiftie — who’s not a Swiftie? So it was pretty clear. I’ll tell you what though. Alyson Hannigan, who played Michelle in the movies, is a full Swiftie, and her daughters are, like, massive,” Biggs told Us. “That was a real big moment for her.”

In addition to being on Swift’s radar, American Pie is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. As the movie gets older, Biggs believes it still resonates with fans because it’s a “bit of a time capsule.”

“I think those relationships felt very real and still feel real … and then I think just the awkwardness of high school,” he said. “I know times have changed [with] social media — probably changed everything I understand in high school and people — but I still have to imagine that there is a fundamental awkwardness about being a teenager that we show in our way in American Pie [to] kids today.”

In honor of American Pie’s major milestone, Biggs has teamed up with Edwards Desserts as they put a new spin on a classic apple pie. Biggs was also involved in a new commercial for the dessert as they pay homage to American Pie’s iconic pie scene, where Biggs’ character sexually experiments with the baked good.

“We’ve done a [new] fun campaign for the 25th anniversary of American Pie,” he teased. “We decided we would not only make this awesome new apple pie but that we would do a commercial where we basically reimagined the pie scene from the original movie where I’m now the dad.”

The clip is available to watch on Biggs’ social media page in addition to Edwards Desserts’ official pages. There is also an ongoing contest where fans can enter to win an Edwards pie plus some American Pie memorabilia.

