Javi Marroquin’s Girlfriend Lauren Comeau Slams His Ex Briana DeJesus’ Cheating Claims (RADAR Online)

‘One Tree Hill’ Secrets! Did James Lafferty Go Skinny Dipping on Set? (OK! Magazine)

Megyn Kelly Finalizing $30 Million Exit From NBC (Star Magazine)

‘Deadpool 2’ Gets a New Title for Christmas Release (Men’s Journal)

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!