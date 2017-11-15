Many SUR-prises are in store. Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright opened up about the strains in their relationship during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

While attending the 2nd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in L.A., Taylor told Us that he and Cartwright’s relationship will undergo “a lot of drama” and “a lot of chaos” on the forthcoming sixth season of their Bravo show.

“It’s the longest out of all the seasons,” the 38-year-old bartender explained. “There’s a lot of ups and downs. Every relationship’s tested I think every year, but I think this year, ours was definitely tested a little bit.”

The couple revealed that they attribute a great deal of their relationship trouble to all the drama that transpired on their spinoff show, Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, which premiered in August and concluded in September. Most notably, Taylor fought with Cartwright in front of her family and brought her to tears.

“He definitely made me mad on the Kentucky show,” Cartwright, 28, confessed to Us. “[But] there’s a lot of stuff that happens this year that isn’t connected to the Kentucky show that much.”

The duo also dished on their plans to return to Kentucky for the holidays, and then travel to spend time with Taylor’s family in Tampa, Florida.

As previously reported, Cartwright’s family put the pressure on the cocktail connoisseur to propose. While Taylor didn’t bend the knee during the spinoff show, he teased to Us that an engagement is in the near future. “I have ideas. I’ve got plans,” he revealed. “I always have something going on upstairs, believe it or not.”

The reality stars also opened up about starting a family, agreeing that they “definitely” want children. “I’m not in any rush right now,” Cartwright said. “[The spinoff show] makes it seem like I’m ready to get married tomorrow, which I’m not saying I wouldn’t.”

While Taylor joked that he would “have kids tomorrow,” Cartwright is not quite ready. “I would like to be married first,” she said. “Whenever the time is right. I think that my family just wanted to make sure that it was heading in the right direction, more so than it has to be, like, tomorrow.”

The reality personalities met in Las Vegas in May 2015 and began dating shortly after.

Vanderpump Rules season 6 premieres on Bravo Monday, December 4, at 9 p.m. ET.

