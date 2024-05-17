Jay Leno is providing a glimpse into his ongoing love story with wife, Mavis Leno, after she was diagnosed with dementia.

“We do everything together,” Jay, 74, told Fox News in an interview published Friday, May 17. “I go home every night, make dinner and sit around. We enjoy each other’s company.”

Sometimes, however, they stay up a little late and step out for an important cause. On Thursday, May 16, the couple attended the Feminist Majority Foundation’s 16th Annual Global Women’s Rights Awards Gala in Hollywood to present an award in Mavis’ name.

While taking the stage to address the crowd, Jay became emotional when discussing his wife of 44 years.

“We have a lot of fun,” the former Tonight Show host shared. “People say marriage is difficult. I don’t get it. I enjoy her company. I enjoy taking care of her. We have fun. She’s the most independent woman I ever knew. Again, I just couldn’t be prouder of her. I am part of her legacy and that’s what I’m proudest of.”

In January, Jay filed for a conservatorship over Mavis, 77, who he said has been diagnosed with dementia. According to paperwork obtained by Us Weekly, his goal was to set up a living trust for his wife in the event of his death.

Three months later, a judge granted his request during a hearing. In the middle of court proceedings, Mavis’ lawyer reportedly said she was “in agreement” with the conservatorship and that she is “receiving excellent care with her husband, Mr. Leno.”

Since the ruling, the couple has stepped out for date night, including an evening at the premiere of Netflix’s Unfrosted on April 30. While walking the red carpet, Mavis told Entertainment Tonight that she feels “great” while Jay said he was looking forward to watching something fun. “Everything is so controversial,” he said. “Just to come to a funny, silly movie — it’s great. I think people will have a great time.”

Looking ahead, Jay and Mavis will reach a milestone in their relationship when they celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary next year. At this time, however, the couple haven’t exactly finalized any plans.

“I haven’t thought about that,” Jay told Fox News. “It’ll be similar to the 43rd and the 44th.” As for what keeps their bond strong, the comedian said it’s faith, family and the “whole thing.”

“We’ve been married 44 years. It gets easier,” he said. “It doesn’t get harder.”