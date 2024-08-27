Jazz Jennings is celebrating her almost 100-pound weight loss.

“Two years later and almost 100 pounds lighter!” Jennings, 23, captioned her Monday, August 26, Instagram post. “I’m so proud of my progress and want to thank my family, friends and all who supported me in getting there! Good health is not a certificate you display, it is a constant effort! I still have room for improvement, but I am more motivated and inspired than I’ve been in years. Let’s keep it going!”

Alongside the caption, Jennings showed her improved fitness skills and shared a comparison video of herself running and doing a wall sit two years ago versus today.

“I’m proud of my progress towards better health, but I’m still running towards more goals!” she wrote over the video.

Jennings has kept her followers updated on her weight loss journey, revealing in January that she had shed 70 pounds. “Feeling happier and healthier than I’ve been in years,” Jennings wrote via Instagram at the time. “I still have a ways to go, but I’m so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body and spirit 💜💜💜.”

In June 2021, Jennings shared that she struggled with binge eating. “As many of you have noticed, over the past few years, I have gained a substantial amount of weight,” she wrote via Instagram. “My binging, along with an increased appetite I experience from some of the meds I’m on, has caused me to gain almost 100 pounds in a little less than 2 years.”

She continued, “I’m ready to change my ways; I’ve been saying I’m ready to turn over a new leaf, but I’m running out of trees now. I’m ready to take the initiative and create positive changes when it comes to my health and body. I have a fabulous team supporting me, both professionals and family/friends, but at the end of the day, I have to be the one committed toward bettering myself. I know I have the power in me to lose the weight.”

During a November 2021 episode of her TLC docuseries, I Am Jazz, Jennings explained that she had been battling physical and mental health issues since 2019. (Jennings revealed she would be taking “a break” before heading to Harvard University in 2019 amid her mental health struggles.)

“Having all this extra weight, I can’t do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do,” she recalled. “I do experience fat-shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated.”

The following month, Jennings announced that she was ready to lose weight. “I honestly feel beautiful [at] every shape and size. I love my body the way it is. But I will say that I am trying to lose weight for health reasons,” she said in a December 2021 episode. “I have to feel good, too, and I don’t feel good with some of the foods that I have been eating. I really am working on this weight loss so I can be healthier and more me.”

I Am Jazz series premiered in 2015, chronicling her childhood after she publicly came out as transgender. Four years later, Jazz underwent gender confirmation surgery.